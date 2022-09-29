New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,325 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

UNP stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.93 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.