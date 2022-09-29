New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,900 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

AXP traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 27,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

