New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

