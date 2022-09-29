New England Research & Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $18,402,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter valued at $3,625,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Roche Stock Performance

About Roche

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,938,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.