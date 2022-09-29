New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

