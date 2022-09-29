New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,125 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

