New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.49.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.96.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

