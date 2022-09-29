New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carrier Global Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
