New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

