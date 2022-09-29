New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.53. 36,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

