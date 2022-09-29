New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $81.22. 108,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,536. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

