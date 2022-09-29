New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 34,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,004,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

New Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

