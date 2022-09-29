New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Down 7.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 46,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,882,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $831.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

