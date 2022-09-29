Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 13726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after acquiring an additional 381,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

