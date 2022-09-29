Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,940,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 11,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Newmont

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,920 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 100.7% during the second quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249,170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 103,428 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amundi grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

