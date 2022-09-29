Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NEM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. 8,319,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

