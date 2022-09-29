Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Reduced by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 385,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,158. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.