Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.52

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$32.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
