NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.06

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 31847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

NEXT Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.746 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

