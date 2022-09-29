Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $308,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,742.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nikola by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

