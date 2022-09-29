Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 1020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Nine Dragons Paper Trading Down 12.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.