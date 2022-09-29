NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 1,136,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,933,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NIO Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

