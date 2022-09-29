NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 1,136,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,933,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.