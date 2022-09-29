Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 208846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Nissan Motor Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
