Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 208846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.73%. Research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Further Reading

