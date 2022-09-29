Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.70 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.