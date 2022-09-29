Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

