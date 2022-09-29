Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $340.48 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.08 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

