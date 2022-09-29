Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,624,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

