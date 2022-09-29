Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

