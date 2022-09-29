Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $193.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

