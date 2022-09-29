Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $231.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

