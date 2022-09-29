Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

