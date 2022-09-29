Northstar Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $150.17 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,628,506. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

