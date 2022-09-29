Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.0% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,002,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

