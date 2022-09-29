Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.25.

