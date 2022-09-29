Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of STZ opened at $237.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

