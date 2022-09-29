Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 1%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.74 and last traded at $100.39. 16,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,609,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.