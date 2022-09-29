Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.
Shares of JHAA stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.14.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
