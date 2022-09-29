Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 6637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

