Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 6637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
