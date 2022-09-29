Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 5.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 39,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,075,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

