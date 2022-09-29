OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $7.66. OFS Capital shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 79,105 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
