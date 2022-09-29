OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $7.66. OFS Capital shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 79,105 shares changing hands.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

