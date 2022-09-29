OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.80

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €28.80 ($29.39) and last traded at €29.00 ($29.59), with a volume of 4768 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.85 ($29.44).

OHB Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

