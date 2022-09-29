Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.04.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 69,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. Okta has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.