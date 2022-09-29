Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.