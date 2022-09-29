Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

