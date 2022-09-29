OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

