ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.81 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.98 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.