ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.81 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.98 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

