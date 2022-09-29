ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.8 %

OKE opened at $52.94 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

