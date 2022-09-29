OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $92,500.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,706,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,757,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPK opened at $1.95 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,006,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

