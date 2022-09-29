Oppenheimer Trims Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Target Price to $25.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Artivion in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

