Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 2.2%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 6,674,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 16,175,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

