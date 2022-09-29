Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $395.40 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $395.40 million and $1.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Orbs
Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Orbs
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars.
