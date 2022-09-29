Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.73

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 16613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

